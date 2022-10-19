Left Menu

Over 10 lakh applications received in Jharkhand govt’s public outreach programme

More than 10 lakh applications seeking benefits from various government schemes were received in a week after the Jharkhand administration kicked off the second phase of a public outreach programme.The programme - Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar Your rights, your government, at your door - aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest.As of now, 10,40,476 applications have been received from a total of 9,57,614 beneficiaries.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-10-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 15:40 IST
Over 10 lakh applications received in Jharkhand govt’s public outreach programme
  • Country:
  • India

More than 10 lakh applications seeking benefits from various government schemes were received in a week after the Jharkhand administration kicked off the second phase of a public outreach programme.

The programme - 'Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (Your rights, your government, at your door) - aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest.

''As of now, 10,40,476 applications have been received from a total of 9,57,614 beneficiaries. Out of these, 4,78,747 applications have been disposed of while 5,61,729 applications are under process,'' according to an official statement.

In the first phase of the initiative that was launched on Jharkhand Statehood Day on November 15 last year, camps for the programmes were organised in 6,000 panchayats.

In 2021, out of the 35.94 lakh applications received, 35.56 lakh applications were disposed of. Around 42,000 applications are under process, the statement said.

The two-part second phase is for those beneficiaries who have been left out in the first one. From October 12-22 and again from November 1-14, camps will be set up in panchayats where those could not be organised in the first phase.

Under the programme, applications are being received under schemes such as Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme, Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana, Chief Minister's Livestock Development Scheme, Sarvajan Pension Yojan and Kisan Credit Card.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

Tata Steel arm TCIL reports Rs 35 cr loss in Sept-qtr

 India
4
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022