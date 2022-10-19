Over 10 lakh applications received in Jharkhand govt’s public outreach programme

More than 10 lakh applications seeking benefits from various government schemes were received in a week after the Jharkhand administration kicked off the second phase of a public outreach programme.

The programme - 'Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (Your rights, your government, at your door) - aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest.

''As of now, 10,40,476 applications have been received from a total of 9,57,614 beneficiaries. Out of these, 4,78,747 applications have been disposed of while 5,61,729 applications are under process,'' according to an official statement.

In the first phase of the initiative that was launched on Jharkhand Statehood Day on November 15 last year, camps for the programmes were organised in 6,000 panchayats.

In 2021, out of the 35.94 lakh applications received, 35.56 lakh applications were disposed of. Around 42,000 applications are under process, the statement said.

The two-part second phase is for those beneficiaries who have been left out in the first one. From October 12-22 and again from November 1-14, camps will be set up in panchayats where those could not be organised in the first phase.

Under the programme, applications are being received under schemes such as Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme, Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana, Chief Minister's Livestock Development Scheme, Sarvajan Pension Yojan and Kisan Credit Card.

