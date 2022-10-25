Left Menu

Man killed in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas after argument over smoking at petrol pump

Police said that the youth were stopped from smoking cigarettes by the victims at a petrol pump near Khatamba in Dewas.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 22:36 IST
Man killed in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas after argument over smoking at petrol pump
CCTV footage of the incident in which the accused were spotted arguing.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person died while another sustained severe injuries after they were attacked by a group of five youths who were stopped from smoking at a petrol pump in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh. Police said that the youth were stopped from smoking cigarettes by the victims at a petrol pump near Khatamba in Dewas.

They said the five youth involved in the incident - Firoz, Faizan, Altu, Kaju and Sameer - have been arrested. The incident occurred around 11 pm on Monday.

Police said Jojan Singh, a resident of village Khatamba, died in the incident and the injured person has been identified as Rahul. He is undergoing treatment at Indore. A CCTV video of the incident came to fore in which the accused persons were spotted arguing at the petrol pump.

Angry villagers protested over the incident and demanded the arrest of the accused involved in the crime. Dewas Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manjeet Singh said that the police registered a case and arrested all five accused. He said police were looking at CCTV footage for more details about the incident.

Illegal constructions of the accused were razed by the administration, officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients wit...

 United States
2
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sep sales bookings up 43 pc to record 1,306 cr

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight; Cricket-Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third...

 Global
4
Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance: Study

Black colour of North American wolves' coat a measure of disease resistance:...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022