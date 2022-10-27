Left Menu

Govt restricts use of Glyphosate in agriculture due to safety concerns; industry body opposes it

This has been tested and validated by leading regulatory authorities worldwide including India. He also said it makes no logic to restrict the use of Glyphosate only through Pest Control Operators PCOs which are non-existing in rural areas.Restricting its use through PCOs will make it inconvenient to farmers and also add to cost of cultivation, he added.According to ACFI, the industry has already planned a label extension for use of Glyphosate 41 per cent SL formulation in six crops cotton, grape, pomegranate, mango, and tomato.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 15:59 IST
Govt restricts use of Glyphosate in agriculture due to safety concerns; industry body opposes it
  • Country:
  • India

The government has restricted use of herbicide Glyphosate and its derivatives, fearing health hazards and risk to human beings/animals, a move opposed by an industry association AGFI citing endorsements from global studies and regulatory bodies.

Glyphosate and its formulations are widely registered and currently used in more than 160 countries, including the EU and the USA. Farmers across the globe have been using it for safe and effective weed control for over 40 years.

''The use of Glyphosate is hereby restricted and no person shall use Glyphosate except Pest Control Operators (PCOs),'' said a notification issued by the agriculture ministry on October 25.

The companies have been asked to return the certificate of registration granted for Glyphosate and its derivatives to the Registration Committee for incorporation of the warning in bold letters ''The use of Glyphosate formulation to be allowed through PCOs'' on the label and leaflet, it said.

The companies have been given three months time to return the certificate else strict action will be taken as per the provisions of the Insecticides Act, 1968.

State governments should take steps for the execution of this order, it added.

The final notification restricting Glyphosate comes more than two years after a draft was issued by the ministry on July 2, 2020. The draft was issued following a report from the Kerala government for prohibiting the distribution, sale and use of this herbicide.

Opposing the move, Agro-Chemical Federation of India (ACFI) Director General Kalyan Goswami said, ''Glyphosate-based formulations are very much safe to use. This has been tested and validated by leading regulatory authorities worldwide including India.'' He also said it makes ''no logic to restrict the use of Glyphosate only through Pest Control Operators (PCOs) which are non-existing in rural areas''.

Restricting its use through PCOs will make it inconvenient to farmers and also add to cost of cultivation, he added.

According to ACFI, the industry has already planned a label extension for use of Glyphosate 41 per cent SL formulation in six crops (cotton, grape, pomegranate, mango, and tomato). It is seeking permission for label extension on cotton and grape and the data generation is ongoing in other crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022