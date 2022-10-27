Left Menu

Organ transplant made easy in UP, says CM Yogi

UP CM inaugurates UP's first Department of Thoracic Surgery, Department of Vascular Surgery & Asia's first 'Pathogen Reduction Machine' in the Department of Transfusion Medicine, KGMU

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:10 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Image Credit: ANI
Stating that the Uttar Pradesh government is making rapid strides in the creation of a medical system that ensures equitable and affordable access to quality healthcare keeping in mind the progress of medical science, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the state's first Department of Thoracic Surgery, Department of Vascular Surgery and Asia's first 'Pathogen Reduction Machine' in the Department of Transfusion Medicine, King George's Medical University. Addressing the occasion in the state capital, CM Adityanath said, "We are progressing with the intent to ensure progress in every field and not deterioration. Today, these three important achievements of KGMU bear testimony to the fact that the state is dedicatedly working to develop the medical infrastructure, ensuring that no person is deprived of access to quality healthcare."

The CM during the inauguration congratulated Professor Shailendra Kumar, Department of Thoracic Surgery, Professor Ambrish Kumar and his entire team, and Professor Tulika Chandra, Head, Department of Transfusion Medicine. Maintaining that 'organ transplant' is the biggest requirement of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "This is innovation for UP in the field of organ transplant, which is the biggest requirement of the state. Now, the state will be seen leading this field as well. KGMU has been the institution of 'trust' when it comes to health and recently completed its 100-year journey. The journey is the medium to assess and evaluate its contribution."

He went on to say, "Happy to see that some of the faculty here have been recognized as 'learned' scientists in the world, however, we still have a long way to go. I urge all those serving as doctors in the district hospitals to develop their skills as specialists and engage in writing research papers, and publications and generating patents. The skilled faculty is required at all the medical colleges developing under 'One District One Medical College' by the government." "If we fail to develop ourselves to suit the present-day needs, society will always look down upon us with questionable eyes," he remarked.

Stressing the importance of the development of medical facilities in smaller districts and far-flung areas, the CM said that the State Health Department should try to provide the treatment in the place itself. No patient should be referred to Lucknow before trying to treat patients in the place itself. "I assure the KGMU family of all possible assistance to support the institution in any kind of initiative aimed at improving the presence of medical facilities in the state," concluded the CM. (ANI)

