U.N. pushes parties to renew Black Sea grain, fertilizer export deal

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2022 03:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 03:13 IST
The United Nations on Friday urged parties to a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed a resumption of Ukraine Black Sea grain exports to renew the pact, saying it was needed to contribute to global food security.

It also called for the full implementation of a related agreement to ensure grain and fertilizer from Russia also reaches global markets.

"We underline the urgency of doing so to contribute to food security across the world, and to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

