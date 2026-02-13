Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds U.N. Expert's Remarks on Israel

U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese faces criticism from European countries for her alleged comments on Israel. Despite accusations, Albanese denies the remarks. The U.N. defends its experts against personal attacks and misinformation. Albanese, scrutinized for her stance on Gaza, remains in her role despite calls for her resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 18:37 IST
Francesca Albanese

Francesca Albanese, a U.N. special rapporteur on Palestine, finds herself at the center of a diplomatic row as European governments call for her resignation over perceived criticisms of Israel.

This week, Germany, France, and Italy condemned Albanese for remarks she allegedly made, though the U.N. expert denies these claims, highlighting a growing trend of attacks on independent U.N. figures.

As tensions rise, Albanese stands firm, asserting her previous critiques were aimed at highlighting human rights violations in Gaza, a position that continues to draw international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

