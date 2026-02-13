Controversy Surrounds U.N. Expert's Remarks on Israel

Francesca Albanese, a U.N. special rapporteur on Palestine, finds herself at the center of a diplomatic row as European governments call for her resignation over perceived criticisms of Israel.

This week, Germany, France, and Italy condemned Albanese for remarks she allegedly made, though the U.N. expert denies these claims, highlighting a growing trend of attacks on independent U.N. figures.

As tensions rise, Albanese stands firm, asserting her previous critiques were aimed at highlighting human rights violations in Gaza, a position that continues to draw international scrutiny.

