Police seize Rs 31.8 lakh cash, illicit liquor, heroin in poll-bound Himachal

During the past 24 hours, cash worth Rs 31,80,800 and around 2109 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 6,16,832 was seized during the checks carried out by the police department at various places in the state.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 07:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 07:56 IST
Illicit liquor, cash and jewellery valuing worth Rs 18 crore have been seized by the police, excise and mining department since the model conduct came into force for the assembly election in state, During the past 24 hours, cash worth Rs 31,80,800 and around 2109 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 6,16,832 was seized during the checks carried out by the police department at various places in the state. Besides the police also seized charas and heroin worth Rs. 9,29,950, an Election Department spokesman said here on Monday.

The spokesman said that during the checks by the Income Tax Department, cash worth Rs 16,00,000 and gold worth Rs 1,56,345 was also seized. The Excise Department also captured 2046.175 litre of illicit liquor worth Rs 12,05,605. Apart from this 148 cases of illegal mining with a fine of Rs. 5,80,600 was imposed by the mining department since the model code of conduct came into force. The police has also collected a fine of Rs 19,34,600 in 342 cases under the Mining Act so far.

So far, illicit liquor, cash, narcotics etc. worth Rs 18,00,27,608 have been seized by different law enforcement agencies. (ANI)

