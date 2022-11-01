PM Modi's charge on Sujalam Suflam water canal issue baseless: Rajasthan CM

Refuting the allegations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of receiving resistance on the Sujalam Suflam water canal issue, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Prime Minister's allegations are "baseless". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegations on opposing canal scheme in the state are baseless. PM Modi blames me that I am stopping the water from coming to Rajasthan. It is for the development of the state, why would I show any resistance?" CM Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister further said that PM Modi raised the Sujalam Suflam water canal issue in 2017 and then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi concerning the issue. "PM Modi raised the Sujalam Suflam water canal issue in 2017 too. Then CM Vasundhara Raje also wrote the same letter in 2005, I repeated the same. Answers should be sought from her," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming elections in the state, the Chief Minister hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for anti-incumbency and ignoring issues like corruption, inflation, and unemployment. "There is so much anti-incumbency of the government and so, they are scared and that's why BJP is laying the foundation stone of so many projects all at once. There are so many issues like corruption, inflation, unemployment, roads and law and order that need to be looked into," the CM said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat and demanded a fair investigation into the matter. "We have postponed all our programs because of the incident in Morbibut I am sad to see that BJP is conducting all their programmes. This incident should be investigated by SIT under a High Court judge," he said.

CM Gehlot called the incident of the bridge collapse in Morbi very tragic. "The government should do a fair investigation and find out how the bridge collapsed after being open after renovation a few days ago and punish the culprits. Good treatment should be provided to the injured and the families of the deceased should be given compensation," said CM Gehlot. (ANI)

