CM Shinde takes stock of tourism development works in Satara district

During his two-day visit to Dare in Mahabaleshwar taluka, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took stock of the tourism development related works in Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani and all the 'C' grade tourism spots in Satara district including the religious places and pilgrimage sites. District magistrate Ruches Jayawanshi made a presentation at the Dare village of Mahabaleshwar and gave information about developmental works going on at the tourist and religious sites.

Inspector General of Police, Kolhapur range, Manoj Lohiya, chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad, Dnyaneshwar Khilari, Superintendent of Police, Sameer Shaikh, and others were present on the occasion. Chief Minister Shinde further said that tourists visit various spots in the district in large number and so, they should be provided facilities on these sites. He said that besides Mahabaleshwar and Pachgani, the number of visitors at all the 'C' grade tourist spots is increasing and so such tourism spots should also be given all facilities for the ease of tourists.

Stating that there is scope for tourism development in the district, he asked the administration to prepare a blueprint for further boosting the tourism. Mr Shinde also said that various festivals and Yatras are celebrated in the district on large scale and devotees from the entire state visit them and as such there will be paucity of funds that will be required for making facilities available for these pilgrims.In Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, there are 27 'C' grade tourist spots including religious and pilgrim sites in this plan. Expressing satisfaction on the tourism development plan by the district administration, Mr Shinde said that in this plan the locals should get employment and assured that funds will be provided for erecting facilities for tourists. He also said that all the proposals that will be sent by the district administration to the government in concern with the houseboat and other search facilities in Koyna reservoir will be provided funds, with immediate effect.

Notably, maximum of the tourists visit the Kaas area during the flower season but in order to encourage tourists to visit this spot round the year, many suggestions were given by district magistrate Mr Jayawanshi and the chief minister gave a positive nod to his suggestions. He said that Ajinkyatara in Satara and Pratapgarh fort in Mahabaleshwar taluka will be provided Architects for the conservation of these two important tourist sites. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)