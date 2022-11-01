Left Menu

CM Naveen Patnaik launches Make-in-Odisha Web Portal

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the website and mobile app for "Make In Odisha Conclave'22".

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 08:13 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 08:13 IST
CM Naveen Patnaik launches Make-in-Odisha Web Portal
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launching Make In Odisha Conclave'22 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the website and mobile app for "Make In Odisha Conclave'22". Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik urged all the departments to work in close collaboration to ensure the grand success of Make in Odisha Conclave'22. He called upon them to ensure Make in Odisha Conclave'22 become a landmark event in Odisha's industrial growth story.

"Odisha today is ranked among the top states of India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the "Achiever" status in the recently released "Ease of Doing Business" ratings," he said. The CM further said that the Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022 is a platform for our state to showcase our growth story and present what we have to offer to investors across the globe. It is a platform for industry captains and thought leaders to talk about the outlook of various industrial sectors.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said, "we have to make all efforts in the next 30 days to see that this year's event becomes even better than the two previous ones. The state has brought up FICCI as a national industry partner and the govt has finalised all details of the sessions for the event." Welcoming the guest's Industry Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma said that during the five-day event, there will be 3 conclave days with 20 sessions.

"The investors would get an opportunity to know the state's industrial prowess and future potential, he added. He said that the Govt has organised 10 roads shows in which the CM has led in five- Dubai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru," said Hemant Sharma. According to the official statement, the Make In Odisha Conclave'22 is the flagship investor summit of the Government of Odisha. After the event's resounding success in 2016 and 2018, the state is organizing the third edition of the marquee event at Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 04, 2022.

As a build-up to the Make in Odisha Conclave'22, in the last three months, the government has led delegations on roadshows to various metros across Coimbatore, Jamshedpur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad in India as well as in Dubai. As per the official statment, the Make in Odisha Conclave'22 is a unique opportunity to understand Odisha's policy and regulatory environment, and the vast existing and emerging business opportunities across sectors.

"Odisha, under the visionary leadership of Naveen Patnaik, has grown significantly in the last decade. While the state government was not able to host the event in 2020 due to the global pandemic, the government stated that they would make up for that absence by hosting an even grander Make in Odisha Conclave this time. The State Government is optimistic about this edition and hopes to see more participation and more investment intent than the previous two editions," read the official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022