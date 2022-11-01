CM Naveen Patnaik launches Make-in-Odisha Web Portal

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the website and mobile app for "Make In Odisha Conclave'22". Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik urged all the departments to work in close collaboration to ensure the grand success of Make in Odisha Conclave'22. He called upon them to ensure Make in Odisha Conclave'22 become a landmark event in Odisha's industrial growth story.

"Odisha today is ranked among the top states of India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the "Achiever" status in the recently released "Ease of Doing Business" ratings," he said. The CM further said that the Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022 is a platform for our state to showcase our growth story and present what we have to offer to investors across the globe. It is a platform for industry captains and thought leaders to talk about the outlook of various industrial sectors.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said, "we have to make all efforts in the next 30 days to see that this year's event becomes even better than the two previous ones. The state has brought up FICCI as a national industry partner and the govt has finalised all details of the sessions for the event." Welcoming the guest's Industry Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma said that during the five-day event, there will be 3 conclave days with 20 sessions.

"The investors would get an opportunity to know the state's industrial prowess and future potential, he added. He said that the Govt has organised 10 roads shows in which the CM has led in five- Dubai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru," said Hemant Sharma. According to the official statement, the Make In Odisha Conclave'22 is the flagship investor summit of the Government of Odisha. After the event's resounding success in 2016 and 2018, the state is organizing the third edition of the marquee event at Bhubaneswar from November 30 to December 04, 2022.

As a build-up to the Make in Odisha Conclave'22, in the last three months, the government has led delegations on roadshows to various metros across Coimbatore, Jamshedpur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad in India as well as in Dubai. As per the official statment, the Make in Odisha Conclave'22 is a unique opportunity to understand Odisha's policy and regulatory environment, and the vast existing and emerging business opportunities across sectors.

"Odisha, under the visionary leadership of Naveen Patnaik, has grown significantly in the last decade. While the state government was not able to host the event in 2020 due to the global pandemic, the government stated that they would make up for that absence by hosting an even grander Make in Odisha Conclave this time. The State Government is optimistic about this edition and hopes to see more participation and more investment intent than the previous two editions," read the official statement. (ANI)

