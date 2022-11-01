Odisha CM addresses public meetings at 13 places in Dhamnagar ahead of bypoll

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed public meetings at 13 places in Dhamnagar virtually for the Party candidate Anita Das ahead of bypoll. Addressing the public meeting, Patnaik stated that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been working for the people & their welfare and it has always been with the people. "Dhamnagar is the land of peace and harmony. The land of brotherhood. This is the biggest identity of Dhamnagar. We are all working to protect this identity, I will dedicate myself towards the development of Dhamnagar," said the CM.

"I am very happy that be it Kalia Yojana, or Mission Shakti, or Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana - the benefits of all the schemes have reached people, our women are empowered. Mission Shakti is their new identity. Good work of our women has made me very happy. So, I want to see a woman as your MLA and I am sure that you also want this, women are able to perform all the responsibilities beautifully." "Dhamnagar development is my responsibility, we are only 18 minth away from the general election, we can complete five year's task in this period, I myself will look after the development of Dhamnagar and it will progress more."

"With your help, Odisha is now famous all over the country in the field of development. I fully believe that this trend will continue further with your support." Patian stated that the peepal of Dhamnagar has given the chance to Biju Janata Dal to serve the people by giving all the 6 district council seats of Dhamnagar, chairmanship and vice-chairmanship of Dhamnagar NAC to 9 wards out of 11 wards "I request you to bless the Biju Janata Party candidate by voting to her in this election. I will be responsible for the development of your region and Dhamnagar constituency." (ANI)

