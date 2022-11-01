Left Menu

Libya NOC chief says oil output is 1.2 million bpd

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 01-11-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 16:11 IST
Libya NOC chief says oil output is 1.2 million bpd
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@NOC_Libya)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) chief Farhat Bengdara said on Tuesday that oil output had risen to 1.2 million barrels per day from 600,000 barrels per day three months ago.

Speaking at an industry conference in Abu Dhabi, Bengdara said that NOC does not expect any disruption in the production of oil and that "there is an understanding that oil should not be used as leverage for political gains".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022