Punjab govt to spruce up healthcare infrastructure, says CM Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said infrastructure at government-run healthcare centres across Punjab would be developed to provide state-of-the-art medical treatment and diagnostic services.

''During the Assembly elections, we had promised quality healthcare to the people and no stone is being left unturned for this,'' Mann said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new mother and child care hospital here.

Mann said strenuous efforts were being made to equip government hospitals with ultra-modern facilities, according to an official release.

A massive recruitment drive has also been started to fill vacant posts in the health department to ensure that people get the best healthcare facilities, he said.

Mann said the government was focussing on opening new hospitals apart from upgrading the existing ones with latest facilities.

Punjab will soon emerge as a hub of healthcare and medical education, said Mann, adding that 16 new medical colleges would be constructed in five years. The state currently has nine medical colleges. He said the new mother and child hospital will act as a catalyst to impart quality healthcare to pregnant women and the newborn.

The move is aimed to ensure quality health services in these hospitals, said Mann, adding that more such hospitals would come up across the state. In Phagwara, Mann inaugurated another mother and child care hospital and said the government was according top priority to quality healthcare. The chief minister also asked the medical and para-medical staff members present to discharge their duties with dedication and sincerity.

He inspected the operation theatre, immunisation ward, out-patient department and took stock of the facilities. He also inspected the various wards and interacted with the patients for feedback about the state of affairs.

Mann also held interactions with the doctors and the para-medical staff members about the facilities. The chief minister also spoke about the G20 summit meeting, scheduled to be held in Amritsar in March, and said it would promote Punjab as a preferred destination for business on an international level.

He said the summit would provide a stage for the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses.

This is a golden opportunity where Punjab can be highlighted as a land of the best opportunities, Mann said, adding that the state was fortunate to have got this opportunity to host an event where leaders of some of the most advanced countries would discuss education, labour and other crucial issues.

Mann also reiterated his government's commitment on paddy purchases and said the process of procurement and lifting of the crop would be completed within a week.

He added that he was personally monitoring the procurement process to ensure that farmers did not face any inconvenience.

The chief minister also claimed that the government had not received a single complaint from farmers during the current procurement season.

Speakinh about his government's ''pro-people'' initiatives in the last seven months, Mann said the state had provided 600 units of free power in every bill cycle from July 1. Around 50 lakh of the 72.66 lakh households had got zero power bill in September as a result of the initiative, he said, adding that it had given a major relief to the people of the state.

