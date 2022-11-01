Left Menu

First open sea cage farm starts in Goa

Goa was the first state to notify a mariculture policy to augment fish production through fish culture in cages, he said.

A resident of Candolim has started the first open sea cage farm in Goa under the state government's mariculture policy.

Sheldon Fernandes was sanctioned the licence to undertake open sea cage culture at Candolim in North Goa district, said a senior official of the fisheries department on Tuesday.

He was also a beneficiary under a centrally-sponsored scheme of the Department of Fisheries, Government of India and State Fisheries Department, the official added.

Sea cage farming involves growing fishes in the sea while enclosed in a net. “Hatchery-produced seeds of Asian Seabass (Chonak) and Silver Pompano are being cultured in five cages,” the official said. Goa was the first state to notify a mariculture policy to augment fish production through fish culture in cages, he said.

