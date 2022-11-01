Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp wholesales dip 17 pc in October

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:26 IST
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent dip in its total sales at 4,54,582 units last month as compared with 5,47,970 units in October 2021.

In the domestic market the company's dispatches to dealers stood at 4,42,825 units, down 16 per cent from 5,27,779 units in the year-ago period.

''With festivals of Dussehra and Diwali -- which triggers record retail buying -- occurring in the month of October this year, the dispatch sales of October are not comparable to the previous years, when the festival days are usually spread across the months of October and November,'' the two-wheeler major noted.

Exports stood at 11,757 units as against 20,191 units in October 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

