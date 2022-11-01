Meghalaya: BSF, BGB hold commander level meeting in West Garo Hills

A Sector Commander level meeting between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was held on Tuesday at BOP Kilapara in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district. The BSF delegation was led by Harmeet Singh, DIG, Sector HQ BSF, Tura and the BGB delegation was led by Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Deputy Director General, Sector Commander BGB, Mymensingh, Bangladesh.

Before the meeting began Sector Commander BGB, Mymensingh (Bangladesh), Md Mahmudur Rahman and Harmeet Singh, Deputy Inspector General, HQ Tura Sector, BSF laid wreaths at War Memorial, Kilapara. During the meeting commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various border related issues i.e trans-border crimes, illegal sand mining, illegal cattle grazing, etc.

Both the sides agreed to strengthen existing cordial and good relations further to ensure peace and tranquility on both sides of the border. (ANI)

