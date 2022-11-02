South Korea lifts air raid alarm on island

South Korea's military said on Wednesday it has lifted an air raid alarm imposed earlier in the day on the island of Ulleung off the country's east cost.

Local television networks also said in subtitles residents were advised to be prepared to evacuate, which Yonhap news agency said was a downgrade from the earlier air raid warning.

