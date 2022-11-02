Left Menu

South Korea lifts air raid alarm on island

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 02-11-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 10:58 IST
South Korea lifts air raid alarm on island
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's military said on Wednesday it has lifted an air raid alarm imposed earlier in the day on the island of Ulleung off the country's east cost.

Local television networks also said in subtitles residents were advised to be prepared to evacuate, which Yonhap news agency said was a downgrade from the earlier air raid warning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022