Apollo Tyres appoints Rajasekhara Reddy as Group Head - Supply Chain

Apollo Tyres on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajasekhara Reddy as the Group Head, Supply Chain for the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa region.

Reddy would be leading the regional supply chain management team, the tyre maker said in a statement.

''Reddy's rich experience in supply chain digitalisation, supply chain transformation, end-to-end planning, global logistics and distribution and customer service would be key to increasing the organisation's efficiencies,'' Apollo Tyres President - Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) Satish Sharma said.

Reddy joins Apollo Tyres from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, where he was the Vice President for Global Demand Planning and Logistics.

