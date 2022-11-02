Left Menu

Apollo Tyres appoints Rajasekhara Reddy as Group Head - Supply Chain

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Apollo Tyres on Tuesday said it has appointed Rajasekhara Reddy as the Group Head, Supply Chain for the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa region.

Reddy would be leading the regional supply chain management team, the tyre maker said in a statement.

''Reddy's rich experience in supply chain digitalisation, supply chain transformation, end-to-end planning, global logistics and distribution and customer service would be key to increasing the organisation's efficiencies,'' Apollo Tyres President - Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) Satish Sharma said.

Reddy joins Apollo Tyres from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, where he was the Vice President for Global Demand Planning and Logistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

