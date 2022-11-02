Left Menu

Tripura CM to inaugurate NE regional security coordination conference on Nov 8

Insurgency, border related issues including drug menace and sharing of intelligence inputs are among the top agenda of the meeting, the official said.The regional security meet is seen as important keeping in mind the growing security concern along the international border with China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.Anti-Indian forces are still active across the border to create unrest in the Northeast.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:36 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the two-day Northeast regional security coordination conference to be attended by DGPs, heads of central police organizations and central armed police forces of the region on November 8, an official said.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), officials from central intelligence agencies are also scheduled to be present in the regional security meet, he said.

''The regional security meet is aimed at enhancing coordination among the security agencies - both Central and state on security matters. Insurgency, border related issues including drug menace and sharing of intelligence inputs are among the top agenda of the meeting'', the official said.

The regional security meet is seen as important keeping in mind the growing security concern along the international border with China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

''Anti-Indian forces are still active across the border to create unrest in the Northeast. Be it arms smuggling or drug supply or circulation of fake Indian currency notes and insurgency - all originated from our neighbours. Hopefully, these issues will come up for discussion in the conference and find a way on how to handle emerging situation'', he said.

