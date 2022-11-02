Have suggested hotels to include at least one cuisine made from millets: Kailash Choudhary

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Kailash Choudhary on Wednesday said they have suggested all hotels to include at least one cuisine made from millets in their menu to promote the grain.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millet.

''We have contacted all 5 star hotels and other hotels also...we are providing training to chefs about ways to cook food from millets so that they can include at least one cuisine in their menu,'' he said here at an agri startup summit.

Choudhary also said that agri startups are helping farmers in rural areas.

''We have to work together to make India a developed nation by 2047 and startups will also play a key role in that,'' he added.

