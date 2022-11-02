Left Menu

Don't get involved in holding court lamp at Guruvayur temple: Kerala HC to judicial officers

In his order, Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar stated that though there was no objection to the members of the Bar Association in organising such events individually or collectively, the use of the name 'Kodathi Vilakku' was not permissible. This will create an impression that the courts are connected with the religious agenda, he added.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:57 IST
Don't get involved in holding court lamp at Guruvayur temple: Kerala HC to judicial officers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued directions to the judicial officers of Thrissur not to actively involve themselves in holding the century-old 'Kodathi Vilakku' (court lamp) at Guruvayur temple in future as being a secular democratic institution, it is not right for courts to engage in activities promoting any particular religion. In his order, Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar stated that though there was no objection to the members of the Bar Association in organising such events individually or collectively, the use of the name 'Kodathi Vilakku' was not permissible. This will create an impression that the courts are connected with the religious agenda, he added.

The judge observed, "As secular democratic institutions, it is not right for the courts to engage in activities promoting any particular religion." The 'Kodathi Vilakku' first offered to the lord over 100 years ago by Chavakkad court former Munsiff Keyi, is now being conducted by the Munsiff, magistrates, advocates, and their clerks of Chavakkad Munsiff court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022