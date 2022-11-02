Left Menu

Goa govt decides to renovate Chapora fort

The Goa government will renovate the Chapora fort, a popular tourist point in the state, at a cost of Rs 2.64 crore, a senior official said on Wednesday. The official from the state Archives and Archaeology Department said tenders have been floated inviting bids from agencies for the task.The estimated cost of the renovation work is Rs 2.64 crore.

The Goa government will renovate the Chapora fort, a popular tourist point in the state, at a cost of Rs 2.64 crore, a senior official said on Wednesday. The North Goa-based fort, from where one can enjoy the view of the Arabian sea, came to limelight after it featured in ''Dil Chahta Hai'', a 2001 movie starring Aamir Khan and others. The official from the state Archives and Archaeology Department said tenders have been floated inviting bids from agencies for the task.

''The estimated cost of the renovation work is Rs 2.64 crore. Tenders have been issued online,'' he said. As per the conditions set by the government, the agency needs to have experience in executing work of similar nature on protected monuments of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) or in any other state. The agency has to complete the task of renovation within 18 months.

