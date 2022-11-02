First women IGs of CRPF to head Bihar Sector, RAF

For the first time in the history of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two women officers have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General. IG Seema Dhundiya will head the Bihar Sector of CRPF and IG Annie Abraham will head Rapid Action Force (RAF).

A senior CRPF officer said that it is for the first time that two woman officers of CRPF have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General after their induction into the force first began in 1987. Consequently, the Bihar Sector of CRPF will be headed by Seema Dhundia, IG CRPF. In another development, the Rapid Action Force of CRPF is getting a woman officer as its head since its raising in 1992. Annie Abraham, recently promoted as Inspector General, has been posted as the head of RAF.

"CRPF has a history of empowering its Women Warriors, holding the distinction of raising the first ever all Mahila Battalion in the country in 1986," he said. Incidentally, both Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham were amongst the first batch of woman officers ever inducted into the force in 1987.

Both had illustrious careers marked with challenging roles, achievements, and laurels. IG Seema Dhundia has rendered her valuable services to the nation in highly sensitive areas across the country and was actively involved in raising the 2nd Mahila Battalion of the Force. She was also the contingent commander of the first ever all-female Formed Police Unit (FPU) in the UN Mission in Liberia and had been serving as DIG in RAF.

IG Annie Abraham in addition to commanding the all-female FPU in United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), had served as DIG Intelligence, in Force Headquarters, as DIG, Operations in Kashmir Operations Sector and as DIG CR and Vigilance. Both the officers have been awarded President's Police Medal for distinguished service, Police Medal for meritorious service and Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak among numerous other national and international recognitions. The appointments attest to the efficiency and professionalism of woman officers of the force. Coincidentally, for the Republic Day Parade 2023, MHA has assigned the responsibility to CRPF for creating a tableau centred on women empowerment in all the CAPFs. (ANI)

