Euro zone government bond yields tread water ahead of Fed

Euro zone government bond yields drifted higher on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, after U.S. employment data tempered expectations for the central bank to signal it may not raise interest rates as quickly. U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in September, suggesting demand for labour remained strong, while a separate measure of private-sector employment showed more expansion in October than economists had previously forecast.

Investors widely expect the Fed to raise rates by another 75 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00%. Money markets show U.S. rates are likely to peak in the first half of 2023 at 4.75-5.00%. The European Central Bank (ECB), meanwhile, just raised rates to 1.5% and is expected to finish its tightening cycle in just under a year, when rates could reach 2.8%. "We expect the 10-year Bund yield to be at 2.25-2.5% by the end of the year," said Rohan Khanna, research strategist at UBS.

"We see the euro area's inflation at around 10% in the next two or three months, which means that the ECB will find it hard to signal a slowdown in its monetary tightening path," he added. The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will issue a statement at 1800 GMT, and Chair Jerome Powell will hold a news conference half an hour later.

Yields on the German benchmark Bund yield were virtually unchanged on the day at 2.13%, as were those on the two-year Schatz, which held at 1.969%. On the supply front, the German central bank topped up a 10-year "green" Bund for an average yield of 2.07%, up from a previous yield of 1.05% and just managed to attract enough bids to cover the auction.

Green debt has struggled this year, as soaring energy prices have knocked climate-friendly investing further down asset managers' agendas, in some cases, and rising interest rates have generally weighed heavily on fixed income. "That big charge into ESG-type debt has been one of the graveyard trades for this year. A lot of green debt has performed very badly," ADM Investor Services chief global economist Marc Ostwald said.

Euro area data on Wednesday painted a bleak picture, after manufacturing activity contracted more sharply than initially estimated in October and pointed to a sector in recession. Italy's 10-year government bond yield also held steady at 4.292%, leaving the premium to German 10-year debt yields at 215 bps.

