10 lakh Agniveers ready to serve borders; Centre to provide 10 lakh more govt jobs: UP CM Yogi

As many as 10 lakh Agniveers are ready to serve the borders to protect India while another 10 lakh youths will get government jobs in near future through Mission Rozgar, thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election rally in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The Chief Minister held election rallies in the Hamirpur, Mandi and Solan districts of the state.

Adityanath emphasized the government's commitment to make India a developed country where the interests of all the soldiers, the youth, the women, the divyang and the old - are protected and the entire population experiences prosperity together; the heritage is respected and conserved; as well as the integrity of the country is maintained while all the remnants of slavery are done away with as part of Pancha Pran, which PM Modi announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. Yogi said that the demolition of a monument after 500 years to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya bears testimony to the respect being accorded to India's heritage today which was missing during Congress rule, a party that ruled the country for 55 years.

Describing the temple in Ayodhya as a 'national temple', Yogi hit out at the Congress for not having conservation of heritage on its agenda and listed out the Modi Government's efforts to renovate several temples including Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaal in Ujjain, Mathura and Vrindavan as well as Kedarnath Dham. "Congress Party never respected India's heritage. You could not have imagined the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya under a Congress regime. Today construction of a grand Ram Temple is going on a war footing in Ayodhya. It shows the respect that PM Modi attaches to heritage," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further remarked that the Prime Minister has always respected soldiers and has been committed to protecting their interests and that's why he launched the long pending demand for the "One Rank One Pension scheme" for them while Congress Party never showed any respect for soldiers. "India's development is scaling new heights of development under the leadership of PM Modi and the country's image globally has improved a lot as the world has started to look at India with hope during the crisis. The Congress in more than five decades of its rule made India a follower, whereas PM Modi has made it a leader, with other countries following us," said Adityanath.

He pointed out that as the country celebrated Amrit Mahotsava marking 75 years of independence, many unprecedented things have happened, citing the election of Rishi Sunak, a man of Indian origin as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom and India superseding the UK to become the fifth largest economy as an example. "If you want the pace of development to continue like a bullet train, you must vote for the double-engine government of the BJP. Congress Party has only created several layers of corruption in the name of governance and stands for corruption and crime. The party has been reduced to its miserable condition because of having just family on its agenda, rather than the development of the country or well-being of the people," he added.

Yogi also said that mafia and criminals have been driven away from Uttar Pradesh, and they must not be allowed to run the state of Himachal Pradesh with the help of Congress. He also mentioned the provision of free tests, treatment and vaccines, in addition to free rations to 80 crore people in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pension schemes for destitute women, differently-abled and the old and health insurance scheme like Ayushman Bharat provided by the Yogi Government for the welfare of people.

Appealing to the people to vote for the BJP candidates and leave the Congress to die its natural death, the Chief Minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an old association with Himachal Pradesh when he worked as a party worker in the district traveling from district to district and village to village. He also called the state 'Devbhoomi' and its people a fine blend of firmness and strength of the mountains and compassion of water, which motivated them to become soldiers to serve the country.

The Chief Minister sought votes for BJP candidates Maya Sharma, Dilip Thakur and Dr Rajiv Saijal who are contesting from Badsar, Sarkaghat and Kasauli seats. (ANI)

