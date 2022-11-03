Left Menu

Airplane wing transported on trailer truck hits bus in Kerala, several injured

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus driver and several passengers were injured in the accident.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 05:40 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 05:40 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Several people were injured after the wing of an old airplane, which was being transported on a trailer truck, hit a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus in the Balaramapuram area of Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday, said police. The bus driver and several passengers were injured in the accident.

The traffic on the national highway got disrupted for several hours following the accident as the driver of the trailer truck fled from the spot after the incident. The front portion of the bus was completely damaged.

The trailer lorry was en route to Hyderabad when it collided with the bus. The airplane was sold as scrap to a Hyderabad native as it was kept in a hangar at the airport.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

