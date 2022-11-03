Evergrande chairman's Hong Kong mansion seized by bank - media report
CCB (Asia) had no immediate comment. Chairman Hui Ka Yan owns two other luxury homes in the same development in The Peak, which were pledged to Orix Asia Capital Ltd in November 2021 for undisclosed amounts, according to the Land Registry.
- Country:
- Hong Kong
A mansion belonging to embattled China Evergrande Group's chairman in Hong Kong's prestigious The Peak residential enclave has been seized by lender China Construction Bank (Asia), local online news outlet HK01 reported on Thursday. The report did not say when the 5,000 square-foot (465 square-metre) mansion, which HK01 said was valued at HK$700 million ($89 million), was taken over by the bank.
Evergrande declined to comment on the report and Hui could not immediately be reached. CCB (Asia) had no immediate comment. The mansion, with sweeping views of the city's gleaming skyscrapers, had been pledged to raise about HK$300 million to repay an overdue Evergrande bond, HK01 reported last year.
A filing with Hong Kong's Land Registry confirmed in October of last year that the property had been pledged for a loan from CCB (Asia), although it gave no monetary figure. Chairman Hui Ka Yan owns two other luxury homes in the same development in The Peak, which were pledged to Orix Asia Capital Ltd in November 2021 for undisclosed amounts, according to the Land Registry. ($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia
- Kong
- Evergrande
- Hong Kong's
- Hong
ALSO READ
Hong Kong leader makes luring global talent priority in first policy address
Hong Kong leader, in policy address, says aims to lure more global talent
GLOBAL MARKETS-Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data
Hong Kong leader prioritises talent, security in first policy address
India beat Kuwait 2-1 win but could not qualify for next year's AFC U-20 Asian Cup