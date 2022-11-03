Left Menu

MP: Two notorious criminals held after cross-firing in Ujjain; one injured

Two notorious criminals were arrested after an exchange of fire with police near Vikram Nagar bridge, Ujjain late Wednesday night.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 10:34 IST
CSP Vinod Kumar Meena (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ujjain police arrested two notorious criminals after an exchange of fire near Vikram Nagar bridge, Ujjain late Wednesday night. One of the criminals, Anmol Gurjar, sustained a bullet wound in his leg in the cross-firing, the police said.

The police also recovered pistols from the spot. CSP Vinod Kumar Meena said that Madhav Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha received information that a few people were trying to loot people near Vikram Bridge by intimidating them.

Acting on the information, the police station in charge reached the spot along with his team. The police team tried to nab the accused, following which they fired at them. After that, the police cross fired in which one of the accused sustained injury on his leg and was caught. The police chased the second accused and caught him as well, CSP Meena added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Notably, previous offences are registered against the accused Anmol and he also had a reward on his head. (ANI)

