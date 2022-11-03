Left Menu

Seven ships carrying Ukrainian food leave Black Sea ports on Thursday - ministry

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Ukraine

Seven ships carrying agricultural products left Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Thursday, a day after the resumption of a grain deal aimed at delivering Ukrainian food to foreign markets, the infrastructure ministry said.

The vessels were loaded with 290,000 tonnes of food products and were headed towards European and Asian countries, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.

