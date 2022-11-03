Seven ships carrying Ukrainian food leave Black Sea ports on Thursday - ministry
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:15 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Seven ships carrying agricultural products left Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Thursday, a day after the resumption of a grain deal aimed at delivering Ukrainian food to foreign markets, the infrastructure ministry said.
The vessels were loaded with 290,000 tonnes of food products and were headed towards European and Asian countries, the ministry said in a statement without elaborating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asian
- Ukrainian
- Ukrainian Black Sea
- European
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Most Asian shares extend rally, markets await UK inflation data
India beat Kuwait 2-1 win but could not qualify for next year's AFC U-20 Asian Cup
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares dragged lower by China, UK inflation on radar
Pakistan Cricket Board requests Asian Cricket Council to convene emergency meeting after BCCI says no to playing 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan.
Hollywood's Anna May Wong to become first Asian American on U.S. currency