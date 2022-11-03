French energy minister says fuel supply crisis over

Left Menu

Supply at French petrol stations is returning to normal with only one TotalEnergies refinery at Feyzin in Southern France still on strike, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Thursday. We are no longer in a crisis," Pannier-Runacher told LCP television. Less than 10% of French petrol stations still had supply problems, she added.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-11-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 14:07 IST
Agnes Pannier-Runacher Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Supply at French petrol stations is returning to normal with only one TotalEnergies refinery at Feyzin in Southern France still on strike, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Thursday. "The situation is normalising. We are no longer in a crisis," Pannier-Runacher told LCP television.

Less than 10% of French petrol stations still had supply problems, she added. Strike action continued at TotalEnergies' 117,000 bpd Feyzin oil refinery, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, despite an end to a walkout at the company's 240,000 bpd Gonfreville oil refinery.

Strikes began at the company's French refineries on Sept. 27, contributing to fuel shortages. Asked if the government could order employees at Feyzin to return to work, Pannier-Runacher said: "At this stage we will not make back-to-work orders for the next 48 hours."

