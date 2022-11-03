Left Menu

Delhi: Two person apprehended for liquor smuggling

One tempo containing 2112 bottles 90 ml each and six wooden doors wherein the said liquor had been hidden between two wooden doors.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 15:26 IST
Delhi: Two person apprehended for liquor smuggling
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the special staff of Delhi Police apprehended two liquor smugglers. Both accused used to smuggle liquor from Delhi to Bihar, as Bihar is a liquor-banned state. On a tip of secret information, they arrested both accused, carrying 2112 bottles of 90 ml each and six wooden doors. The liquor was hidden in between wooden doors. On 2nd October a piece of information had been received regarding the smuggling of illicit liquor from Delhi to Bihar by hiding liquor in wooden doors. The same is being loaded in a Tempo and sent to Bihar. Liquor is banned by Bihar Govt. On the basis of secret information, a team of Special Staff was constituted.

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP outer north informed that a trap was laid near Janta Flat Sector 25 Rohini. On the tip-off secret informer, a Tata Ace Tempo was stopped. Accused persons namely Roshan Rai resident of Rohini Delhi age 35 years (Driver), and Sarvjeet Singh from Pitampura Delhi age 54 years were overpowered by the vigil team of Special Staff. The recovered Tempo was checked. A total of six plywood doors were found loaded backside of the tempo. All the recovered doors have been opened with the help of a chisel and hammer.

A total of 2112 miniatures of Royal Green whiskey are for sale in Punjab Only 90 ml each have been found in above said plywood doors. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused persons were smuggling the illicit liquor to Bihar for a long by the above-said means. Accused Sarvjeet Singh also wanted in another case which was registered in 2017. Case FIR No. 869/22 u/s 33/58 Delhi Excise Act has been registered at PS SB Dairy. Both the accused persons have been arrested. The investigation is being carried out for further proceedings of law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022