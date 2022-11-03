SC junks plea to rename Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking directions to change the name of the Bombay High Court to Maharashtra High Court. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath refused to entertain the petition saying these are issues for lawmakers to decide.

The plea was filed by VP Patil, who had served as a judge for 26 years, seeking direction to the authorities to take effective steps for implementation of a clause of the Maharashtra Adaptation of Laws (State and Concurrent Subjects) Order, 1960 for conservation and preservation of distinct culture, heritage and traditions of the people of Maharashtra. It said that authorities concerned in other states should also be directed to change the names of their high courts as per the name of the states where they are located. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)