Indian Army registers 'Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)' of new design, camouflage pattern uniform

The process for registration of the new Camouflage Pattern and Design of Improved Combat Uniform to establish ownership of the Indian Army has been completed by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademark, Kolkata, informed officials on Thursday. According to the official statement from the Ministry of Defence, the registration has been published in the official journal of the Patent Office vide Issue No No 42/2022 dated October 21, 2022.

The new Digital Pattern Combat Uniform for Indian Army soldiers was unveiled on January 15, 2022 (Army Day). As per officials, the improved uniform has a contemporary look and functional design. The fabric has been made lighter, stronger, breathable, quick drying and easier to maintain. The uniqueness of the uniform is evident with gender-specific modifications for women's combat uniforms.

The exclusive 'Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)' of the Design and Camouflage Pattern now rests solely with the Indian Army. Therefore, manufacturing by any vendor who is not authorised to do so will be illegal and liable to face legal repercussions. According to the official statement, the Indian Army can enforce exclusive rights to the design and can file infringement suits by way of a civil action before a competent court of law. Remedies against infringements include interim and permanent injunctions as well as damages.

As part of the process of introduction of the new pattern uniform, a total of 50,000 sets have already been procured through Canteen Stores Department (CSD) and delivered to 15 CSD Depots (Delhi, Leh, BD Bari, Srinagar, Udhampur, Andaman & Nicobar, Jabalpur, Masimpur, Narangi, Dimapur, Bagdogra, Lucknow, Ambala, Mumbai and Khadki). According to the official statement from the Ministry of Defence, workshops to train civil and military tailors in stitching the new uniform as per the specified design are being organised in coordination with instructors from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi. Bulk procurement of 11.70 lakh sets to cater for the issue to JCOs and OR as part of the individual kit (Life Cycle Concept with a life of 15 months) is in progress and is likely to commence from August 2023. (ANI)

