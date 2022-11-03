Left Menu

Five smarphones seized from gangsters in Punjab's Sangrur Jail

A probe will be conducted to ascetrain how the gangsters got the phones despite strictness in the jail and the guilty employees will not be spared at any cost, the police said.

The police recovered five smartphones from gangsters during a raid in Punjab's Sangrur jail on Thursday morning, the police said. Five smartphones were recovered from B and C-category gangsters from the high-security zone of the jail, they added.

Sim cards were installed in four smartphones, while one smartphone was without a sim card. The police led by superintendent of police (SP) Palvinder Singh Cheema including five deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), seven SHOs and over 100 policemen today conducted the raid in the jail at around 10 am.

The police conducted the raid for about two hours. Further action will be taken against the gangsters after registering an FIR against them in this regard.

A probe will be conducted to ascetrain how the gangsters got the phones despite strictness in the jail and the guilty employees will not be spared at any cost, they added. (ANI)

