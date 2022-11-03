Left Menu

India Stonemart 2022 to be held in Jaipur on Nov 10-13

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-11-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 19:17 IST
International exposition on the stone industry India Stonemart 2022 will be held here from November 10-13.

This will be the 11th edition of the exposition which will showcase the world of natural dimensional stones, ancillary products and services comprehensively.

''The event will bring together various stakeholders of the stone industry: domestic and overseas producers, exporters, importers and consumers. Buyers, experts, technology providers, architects, builders, and developers, among others, will be under one umbrella,'' Additional Chief Secretary- Industries Veenu Gupta said.

She said that the exposition will provide a platform for the exhibitors to promote their products, services and brand image among consumers from across the globe and establish business linkages and networking with them for enhancing their business horizon and prospects. The exposition is being organised by the Centre for Development of Stones (CDOS), with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as the co-organiser and Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) as the principal sponsor. PTI SDA BAL BAL

