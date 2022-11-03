Maha govt transfers four senior IAS officials
- Country:
- India
Four senior bureaucrats were transferred on Thursday by the Maharashtra government, an official said.
Ashish Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service official, currently Additional Chief Secretary (Transport and Ports), has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Accounts & Treasury) in the Finance Department.
Abha Shukla, a 1993-batch IAS official, who was Principal Secretary (Accounts & Treasury) in the Finance Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary (Energy) in the Industries, Energy & Labour Department.
Principal Secretary (Energy), Industries, Energy & Labour Department Dinesh T Waghmare has been posted as Chairman-Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited. He is a 1994-batch IAS official.
Parrag Jain Nainutia, a 1996-batch IAS official, currently Principal Secretary (Textiles), Co-operation, Marketing & Textiles Department, will be Principal Secretary (Transport & Ports) in the Home Department, with additional charge as Principal Secretary (I.T.), General Administration Department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Anglo French Drugs & Industries Limited Launches AFD: Pulmo Range in Respiratory Care
Lord's Mark Industries Forays into Defence Manufacturing; Opens a 25000 sq. fts. Manufacturing Unit in Mhape, Mumbai
Gujarat Industries Power Co Q2 net halves to Rs 26 cr
Reliance Industries reports flat Sept quarter net profit at Rs 13,656 crore as windfall tax hits oil business.
Kirloskar Industries seeks EGM of Kirloskar Brothers; demands forensic audit