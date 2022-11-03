Left Menu

Maha govt transfers four senior IAS officials

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 21:06 IST
Four senior bureaucrats were transferred on Thursday by the Maharashtra government, an official said.

Ashish Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service official, currently Additional Chief Secretary (Transport and Ports), has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Accounts & Treasury) in the Finance Department.

Abha Shukla, a 1993-batch IAS official, who was Principal Secretary (Accounts & Treasury) in the Finance Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary (Energy) in the Industries, Energy & Labour Department.

Principal Secretary (Energy), Industries, Energy & Labour Department Dinesh T Waghmare has been posted as Chairman-Managing Director of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited. He is a 1994-batch IAS official.

Parrag Jain Nainutia, a 1996-batch IAS official, currently Principal Secretary (Textiles), Co-operation, Marketing & Textiles Department, will be Principal Secretary (Transport & Ports) in the Home Department, with additional charge as Principal Secretary (I.T.), General Administration Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

