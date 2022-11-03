Left Menu

U.S. targets oil smuggling network supporting Iran's Quds Force in new sanctions

The United States on Thursday issued sanctions targeting an international oil smuggling network it accused of supporting Hezbollah and Iran's Quds Force, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Tehran. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it designated members of the network that facilitated oil trades and generated revenue for Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Quds Force, an arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards that operates abroad, both of which are under U.S. sanctions.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:01 IST
U.S. targets oil smuggling network supporting Iran's Quds Force in new sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Thursday issued sanctions targeting an international oil smuggling network it accused of supporting Hezbollah and Iran's Quds Force, as Washington seeks to increase pressure on Tehran.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it designated members of the network that facilitated oil trades and generated revenue for Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Quds Force, an arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards that operates abroad, both of which are under U.S. sanctions. The moves comes as Washington has piled pressure on Tehran as efforts to revive the nuclear deal have stalled and ties between Iran and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests despite an increasingly deadly state crackdown.

The Treasury said the network designated on Thursday included key individuals, front companies and vessels it accused of being involved in blending oil to conceal the Iranian origins of the shipments and exporting it around the world in support of the Quds Force and Hezbollah. "Market participants should be vigilant of Hizballah and the IRGCQF's attempts to generate revenue from oil smuggling to enable their terrorist activities around the world," said Brian Nelson, the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022