Punjab AAP failed to tackle cases of stubble-burning, says BJP's Shahzad Poonawalla on poor air quality in Delhi

After the air quality in the national capital worsened, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said that the Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has completely failed to tackle the situation of stubble burning. He attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the diminishing air quality in the national capital region and said that "Delhi has become a gas chamber".

While talking to ANI, Poonawala alleged, "This kind of a situation arises every year in Punjab, due to the lack of concrete policy by the Delhi government regarding the large-scale burning of stubble in the fields and other causes of pollution." "On one hand, the continuously falling level of pollution in Delhi remains a problem for the common man, on the other hand, politics has also intensified regarding this air pollution," he added.

Attacking the Arvind Kejriwal government of Delhi, Poonawalla said, "Delhi has become a gas chamber. A health emergency has started in Delhi because, in many areas, the AQI level is going beyond 700-800 at 7 am. This is happening because, in Punjab, where the AAP is in power, the incidents of stubble burning are increasing continuously." "So far 21,000 incidents have occurred. There have been 3,600 incidents of stubble burning in the last 24 hours. This means that the Aam Aadmi Party of Punjab has completely failed," Poonawalla added.

Poonawalla questioned, "what happened to the proposal of buying stubble from farmers? What happened to the bio-decomposer? Delhi's pollution is not just because of stubble. Sometimes the Aam Aadmi Party blames the Diwali crackers, and sometimes the Delhi government blames the stubble." He alleged, "the cause of pollution in Delhi is biomass burning, industrial pollution, road dust, construction dust, and vehicular pollution. The Delhi government has completely failed in this. That is why our lives and the lives of our children are suffocated. It has become difficult to breathe. Notices have also been sent from NCPCR. But, Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are doing politics, blaming someone else and putting their responsibility on someone else."

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, "mist is visible everywhere. This mist was not created by nature, it was created by man. Everyone is responsible for this. After all, what happens is that in the months of October and November big theories are presented, and then for 10 months, silence is kept on it. This is a criminal act. You fix the responsibility somewhere. What kind of conditions are people living in? Children and old people are all affected by this. You think pollution doesn't bring votes. That's why you are playing with people's lives. Sit down together and figure it out." "It is worth noting that with the onset of cold weather in Delhi, the AQI level in every area has reached a very poor level. The BJP alleges that such a situation arises every year in Punjab due to the lack of concrete policy by the Delhi government regarding the large-scale burning of stubble in the fields and other causes of pollution," he added.

However, the Delhi government claims that many steps have been taken keeping in mind the problem of pollution. But, at present, the havoc of pollution continues in Delhi and experts estimate that until the speed of the wind increases, there is no scope for any improvement in the climate of Delhi. (ANI)

