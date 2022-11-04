Left Menu

Ireland opt to field against New Zealand

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 04-11-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 09:25 IST
Ireland opt to bowl against New Zealand (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
Ireland won the toss and opted to field against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup here on Friday.

Both teams named unchanged playing eleven.

Brief scores: Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

