Hang rapists at crossroads, let them rot: Madhya Pradesh minister

Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur has said that the rapists should be hanged publicly at the road crossings and should not be cremated. The corpses should be left for the eagle and crows, she added. The minister's remarks came after she met the family of four-year-old rape victim in the Khandwa district on Thursday evening.

"The state government has made a strict law against such acts that no rape accused will get relieved, they will be hanged. Seventy-two such offenders have been hanged in Madhya Pradesh so far," Thakur told reporters here. A minor girl was allegedly raped and thrown in the bushes near the Jaswadi area in Khandwa earlier this week. The child had gone missing from her house on Monday. The family members searched for her in nearby areas and lodged a missing complaint.

"He raped the girl and then threw her in the bushes. Such male vampires should be hanged at the crossroads and they should not be cremated either. I have also requested Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the same," she added. The minister assured all help to the victim's family.

Police said they received information that a minor girl was missing from her house on Monday morning. The police registered a missing complaint and launched a search operation. "The accused used to work at a Dhaba near the girl's house. We traced and took him into custody. During interrogation, he said that he violated the girl and threw her in the bushes," Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP), Vivek Singh, said.

Based on the information, the police searched the area and rescued the girl. The police immediately admitted her to a hospital and then she was referred to Bombay Hospital in Indore for better treatment.

The SP further said that the police arrested the accused and a case was registered under section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act into the matter. (ANI)