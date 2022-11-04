Left Menu

After priests' worry over gold decoration, CM Dhami directs for enhanced security arrangements at Kedarnath Temple

The walls and ceiling of the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple have been given a new look and decorated with 550 gold layers. The priests at the temple and local authorities, after the work was completed, raised concerns about its safety and wrote to the state government requesting to increase security at the temple.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:57 IST
After priests' worry over gold decoration, CM Dhami directs for enhanced security arrangements at Kedarnath Temple
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After carrying out gold layering work at the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Temple, the state government is now going to increase security arrangements at the temple premises. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday issued a directive in this regard.

CM Dhami said that he has given instructions to the Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary Home of the state to increase the security of the Kedarnath temple complex. "The walls and ceiling of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple have been decorated with gold layers, that is why he has given instructions to make the security of the temple premises tight and tight," Dhami said while speaking to ANI.

The announcement comes after the priests at Kedarnath temple and local authorities wrote to the state government and requested to increase security at the temple in view of the upgraded and expensive gold decoration. Reportedly, around 230kg of gold was used in the decoration work.

As per the temple committee officials, the walls and ceiling of the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham have been given a new look and decorated with 550 gold layers by 19 artisans in 3 days, a total of 18 horse mules were used to transport the gold. However, the security arrangements at the temple were reportedly not increased in accordance with the upgraded decoration.

A six-member team from IIT Roorkee, Central Building Research Roorkee, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had earlier visited Kedarnath Dham and inspected the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. And the work of applying golf lining in the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath temple was taken up only after a report from the experts.

The work of applying gold layers was taken up by 19 artisans under the supervision of two ASI officials, Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee President Ajendra Ajay had told ANI earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022