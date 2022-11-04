Left Menu

MP: Activist takes 8500 pages of RTI information on bullock cart amid beating of drums in Shivpuri

The activist reached his residence in Bairad village of the district in bullock cart containing papers to the beating of drums and created a buzz among locals.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:28 IST
MP: Activist takes 8500 pages of RTI information on bullock cart amid beating of drums in Shivpuri
RTI activist carrying RTI information on bullock cart (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Right to Information activist used a bullock cart to transport around 8500 pages of information he got from authorities in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh in response to his query. The activist reached his residence in Bairad village of the district in bullock cart containing papers to the beating of drums and created a buzz among locals.

RTI activist Makhan Dhakad said that he had sought a response through RTI two months back to expose alleged scams in Bairad Nagar Panchayat. When he did not receive the information, he made an appeal to Bhopal and other places.

Acting on his appeal, Information Commissioner's office in Bhopal said he should be provided information. "After that I was asked to deposit Rs 25000 for information of 12000 pages. I took the loan and deposited the money. Even after depositing the money, I get incomplete information," the activist said.

Dhakad said he reached Bairad Municipal Council office on the bullock cart and took four friends along with him to count the pages. "It took two hours to count the pages," he said. He alleged that officials do not act against wrongdoings in various schemes and he will study the information and move court.

Dhakad said he decided to turn the event of getting information into a kind of celebration and reached his home in bullock cart to the beating of drums from the Nagar Panchayat office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022