Haryana CM inaugurates Dhanuka Agritech's R&D centre in Palwal

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated a farm research and development (R&D) centre set up by Dhanuka Agritech at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Dhanuka Agritech Research & Technology Centre (DART) is spread over 6.24 acres and is available for farmers, researchers and other stakeholders of the agriculture sector.

According to a company statement, Khattar said the R&D centre will encourage farmers to adopt new technologies, which is the need of the hour. ''It is also heartening to know Dhanuka Group has decided to adopt this village, which I am sure will benefit farmers immensely. There is also a need for farmers to move towards the cultivation of other crops apart from wheat and rice,'' he was quoted as saying.

The state is providing support of Rs 7,000 per hectare to diversify away from water-guzzling crops like paddy, the chief minister said.

''There is also a dire need to save every drop of water in all our activities including agriculture,'' Khattar added.

The R&D centre has an organic synthesis lab, analytical lab, formulation lab, soil and water analysis lab, agri R&D lab, botanicals lab, bio-pesticides lab, bioassay lab, insect-rearing lab and training centre.

The facility is equipped to undertake basic, applied and adaptive research to address current and future challenges for the sustainable development of Indian agriculture.

RG Agarwal, Chairman of Dhanuka Group said, ''It has been our endeavour to adopt and promote scientific and research-based best practices in the agriculture sector. The new Research Centre will go a long way in this direction''.

The facility will be open for farmers and researchers and will help us in promoting well-proven practices, including the usage of technology like drones and precision farming techniques in the agriculture sector, he added.

Dhanuka Agritech is one of India's leading plant protection companies and is listed on BSE and NSE. The company has 3 manufacturing units located in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and J&K.

