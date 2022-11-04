Left Menu

MP: Forest official attacked by locals in Vidisha

A group of people, including women, attacked a forest official in the Lateri area of Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:35 IST
MP: Forest official attacked by locals in Vidisha
Injured forest official Pradeep Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of men and women attacked a forest official with sticks as he was taking out teak wood which was hidden by villagers in the Lateri area of Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official said. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media in which the group of 10 to 12 men and women were spotted holding sharp edge weapons.

The forest official has been identified as Pradeep Sharma who is posted in Tiloni Beat. He sustained severe injuries in the incident and was referred to the district hospital in Visidha. Pradeep said, "I was on routine patrolling in the area. The villager had hidden teak wood. We were removing those woods, in the meantime, the ground reached there, including women and attacked. They also had stolen money from my pocket."

Lateri Forest SDO Saurabh Kabra said that the forest worker, who was accompanying his forest watchmen was on routine patrol. He saw teak wood which was being taken out for there. During this time, about 10 to 12 women and men of the village attacked the forest worker. They beat up him badly and Rs 4200 kept in his pocket was also stolen by them.

A case was registered on behalf of the Forest Department and an investigation into the matter was on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

U.S. ambassador's meeting with Hungarian judges triggers diplomatic spat

 Hungary
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022