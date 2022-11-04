Left Menu

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Haiti police end fuel terminal gang blockade

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 21:51 IST
The latest in Latin American politics today:

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, sources say PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haitian police have taken control of a fuel terminal that had been blockaded by armed gangs since September, three sources said on Thursday, ending a standoff that had triggered a humanitarian crisis and talks of foreign military intervention.

A gang coalition known as G9 blocked the entrance to the Varreux terminal in September, leaving the country without gasoline and diesel and forcing businesses and hospitals to shut their doors just as a cholera epidemic broke out. Booming Guyana sets offshore oil auction under revamped fiscal terms

Guyana, one of the world's hottest oil drilling zones, will offer 14 offshore exploration blocks under terms that "significantly" increase its share of oil revenue, the South American nation's vice president said on Thursday. Officials this week approved an oil lease auction with timing details to be disclosed by the Ministry of Natural Resources. The auction will include three deepwater and 11 shallow-water exploration blocks, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said in an address.

Colombia congress approves $3.9 bln tax reform, raising duties on oil BOGOTA - Colombia's Congress on Thursday finished approving a tax reformset to raise an additional 20 trillion pesos ($3.98 billion) for the next four years, partially through increased duties on top exports oil and coal.

The reform, which has drawn criticism from businesses worried it will dampen investment and contributed to a weak peso, will levy additional duties of up to 10% on coal and up to 15% on crude oil when prices go above a certain level. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Josie Kao)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

