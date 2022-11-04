"Congress ka haath, Mafia-Aatankiyon ke Saath..." Yogi Adityanath during election campaign in Himachal Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday targeted Congress by saying 'Congress ka haath, Mafia-Aatankiyon ke Saath', and further claimed that Himachal Pradesh may become a 'haven' for the mafias escaping from Uttar Pradesh if a 'weak' government is formed in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister held three election rallies (Jawali, Jwalamukhi and Ghumarwim assembly constituencies) in Kangra and Bilaspur districts of Himachal Pradesh, the government informed in a press release.

While addressing an election rally for BJP's candidate Sanjay Guleria in Jawali assembly seat of district Kangra, Yogi Adityanath said, "Our government is continuously running a campaign against the mafia in Uttar Pradesh. If a weak government like Congress comes to Himachal Pradesh, the mafia fleeing from UP would come here for a hideout and destroy the tranquility of this 'devbhoomi'." "I have come to appeal to all of you that we need a government that acts swiftly and decisively when it comes to issues of nationalism and development, and that the BJP will provide that, he stated."

Yogi Adityanath said it was only under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India could fight with coronavirus. "India made all efforts to save lives and livelihoods of people during the Covid-19 pandemic. Free tests, free treatment and free vaccines were made available to 135 crore Indians while 80 crores got free ration," he said.

Simultaneously, the UP CM also took a dig at the Congress party saying, "Had it been the Congress government, they would have gulped everything themselves." The CM went on to say that in the last 5 years, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed new heights of infrastructure development under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur.

"Even during the regime of Prem Kumar Dhumal, several welfare schemes were implemented. Medical colleges, AIIMS were established in every district. Har Ghar Jal Yojana was implemented. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone got the benefit of development without discrimination," he further said. Stating that the Modi government has paved the way for a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Yogi Adityanath said, "Congress ruled the country for 55 years and the Ram Mandir was not built in Ayodhya because it was not their intention due to the politics of appeasement. All that mattered to them was their vote bank. The grand temple being built in Ayodhya is going to be the largest and the National Temple of India."

"The abode of Baba Vishwanath in Kashi has been renovated again. Visit Mathura-Vrindavan to witness how magnificently the work has been completed. PM Modi has also inaugurated the Mahakal corridor. That is respect for heritage. The BJP government has always respected the faith of people," he added. Yogi Adityanath further said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi no enemy has the courage to raise an eye on India and if they do so, the brave youths of Himachal have enough potential to give them back, that's the power of "New India".

Taking a jibe at Congress, Yogi said, "Out of 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Congress has won only two seats. When a person dies, at least four people are needed to give shoulder to the dead body. Congress was unable to secure 4 seats." Yogi Adityanath addressed another election rally at Jwalamukhi in Kangra for BJP candidate Ravindra Singh 'Ravi', where he said that Modi had made India the fifth largest economy of the world. New India is touching new heights of development and prosperity under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. The status of India is rising on the global stage.

Taking a swipe at Congress, Yogi said, "India has entered the 5G era under the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi.When Congress was in power, there was a 2G scam." Stating that the Congress party always divided the country, Yogi remarked: "Since 1952, during the time of Jana Sangh, a slogan was coined, 'Ek desh mein do Vidhan aur do Nishan nahi chalenge' (There cannot be two Constitutions, and two flags in one nation). Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life for the unity of the nation. Congress inserted Article 370 in Kashmir while Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed it in one stroke."

Addressing rally for BJP's candidate Rajinder Garg in Ghumarwin assembly seat of district Bilaspur, the CM said that terrorism has been eradicated from the nation while infrastructure development has reached new heights in the last 8 years, the press statement said. (ANI)

