Pithampur is Industrial and employment generating capital of Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Pithampur has become an industrial and employment-generating capital of Madhya Pradesh. Large-scale industries have been established here and the flow of investment for industries is going on. A separate Women Entrepreneurs Park is being set up here for women.

He made the remark while addressing the Employment Day and 'One District-One Product' program in Pithampur. He dedicated development works worth Rs 1371 crores and distributed loans worth Rs 2577 crores to 3,19,000 youth to make them self-employed. The Chief Minister also handed over land allotment letters to 21 women entrepreneurs by performing Bhoomi-Pujan of Mahila Udyami Park. Chouhan said, "Cultural revival work has started in Madhya Pradesh to establish cultural values. Efforts are being made to bring the statue of Vagdevi, which is presently in England, to Madhya Pradesh again. The legal process is being completed. Shri Mahakal Lok has been built in Ujjain. The work of establishing the statue of Adi Shankaracharya is going on in Omkareshwar."

"Madhya Pradesh government is working day and night to provide employment and self-employment to the youth. Recruitments will be made for one lakh vacant government posts in the next year. Advertisements will be issued for the recruitment of 40 thousand vacant posts in the month of November," he added. Chouhan said, "In Pithampur, 1100 MSME units have an investment of Rs 12,777 crore and 38,770 people have got employment. 95 large industrial units are established here, in which Rs 26,320 crore have been invested and 53,493 people have got employment. In this way, a total of more than one lakh people have got employment. The pharma sector of Pithampur has done a wonderful job by delivering medicines in Covid to the world."

Chouhan said that a new investment area would be set up on 12,500 hectares by taking land from farmers, in which one lakh people would get employment. Rs 15 crore would be given for the construction of roads in Pithampur. SDM office will be set up permanently by creating a revenue section here. Pithampur Hospital will be upgraded to Civil Hospital. The regional development demands made by the local people's representatives will also be fulfilled, he added.

Chouhan said, "No poor family will remain without housing on the soil of Madhya Pradesh. All such families will be made the owners of the land by giving them land under the Chief Minister's Land Housing Scheme. Housing will be made available to all eligible people. In Dhar district alone, houses of one lakh poor have been built". Chief Minister Chouhan also visited the exhibition organised by different districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions under 'One District-One Product'. (ANI)

