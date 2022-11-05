Delhi: Fire breaks out at footwear factory in Narela

A massive fire broke out at a footwear factory in Narela, Delhi, said officials on Saturday. According to the Delhi Fire Service, as many as 20 fire tenders had reached the spot to control the fire.

"The fire broke out at plastic slippers and shoes manufacturing factory in Narela industrial area. 20 fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualties reported so far," the Delhi Fire Service said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. On Tuesday morning, a footwear factory in Narela killed two persons. It injured 18 others, in connection to which the Delhi police arrested its owner Sahil Garg and contractor Vasudev Yadav of the footwear factory in Narela Industrial Area.

The injured persons were shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung hospitals. Quoting a contractor working in the factory, DO Delhi Fire Department Sandeep Duggal had said that 300 people were working in the factory who came out on their own, and neighbors had put up ladders, helping people to evacuate the building.

Earlier on September 23 also, a fire had broken out in a footwear manufacturing factory in Narela, which was later brought under control with the help of fire tenders. (ANI)

