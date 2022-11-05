Left Menu

Assam: Drugs worth 15 crore seized from a vehicle in Sonapur area

Guwahati city police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 15 crore from a vehicle in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 11:06 IST
Assam: Drugs worth 15 crore seized from a vehicle in Sonapur area
Assam police seized drugs worth 15 crore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Guwahati city police on Saturday morning seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 15 crore from a vehicle in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district, the police informed on Saturday. The drug bust took place in the Sonapur area in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district. The Police also apprehended one drug peddler hailing from Manipur.

The police informed that based on secret information, a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL-7CK-8778 at Nazirakhat toll gate near Sonapur. "During checking, we have recovered 60,000 Yaba tablets from the hidden chambers of the vehicle. We have apprehended one drug peddler in connection with this. The market value of the seized contraband drugs is estimated at around Rs 15 crore," Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI.

The apprehended person was identified as Mohammad Ajmal Khan (30 years old) and he is hailing from the Thoubal district of Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

