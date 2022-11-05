BRIEF-Dubai's Empower raises IPO size to 20%

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower): * Decided to increase size of its IPO on the back of strong investor demand and oversubscription across all tranches.

* New offering size of 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares, implying a new deal size of 20.0% of the existing share capital, up from 15.0%. * The qualified investors tranche will increase from 1,400,000,000 ordinary shares to 1,900,000,000.

* The Retail tranche will remain unchanged. * The subscription period for the UAE offering as well as the qualified investors offering remains unchanged and will close on November 7 and November 8 respectively.

